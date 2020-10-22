KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/MEREDITH) -- Blue Bell is bringing some early holiday cheer with the release of its "Christmas Cookies Ice Cream."
The Texas-based creamery said the popular ice cream flavor is returning to store shelves soon and will be available for a limited time throughout the holiday season.
The ice cream features a yummy combination includes a mix of chocolate chip, sugar and snickerdoodle cookies combined in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.
The company said a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces will is also back by popular demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.