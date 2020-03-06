RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A parking lot in Raytown is shredding tires and scaring drivers.
It's all because of one spot where there’s a damaged storm drain.
It is dangerous and looks like it has collapsed. It's not like a pothole where there's pavement underneath. Instead, it goes down at least four feet. There's nothing holding the drain up right now, either.
Some drivers told KCTV5 News they've been concerned about it for a few days, but last night is when things went really bad. At least two cars hit it head on. They didn't know it was in such bad shape.
Deana Wells punctured a tire when she went over it last night. She said it was like hitting a brick wall. She even has a chipped tooth from hitting the steering wheel.
She had to wait for a tow truck and after she got her tire replaced, she came back to check it out. She called the police and they are the ones who put cones up. However, someone has already run over and destroyed one of them.
She's hoping someone will fix it up soon.
“You've got traffic coming, it's rush hour, you've got people putting along in their Subaru,” she said. “I fell in, popped it so hard. I don't think a tire could make it across there.”
Whose responsibility is it to fix, though? We've been searching for answers as to whether this is city property or private property. We'll tell you what we learned at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.