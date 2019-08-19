SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- A inmate assigned to Tipton Correctional Center walked away from a Missouri State Fair work site while on work release.
The Missouri Department of Corrections says Shannon Dewayne Watts went missing about 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Watts, 34, is a minimum-security inmate. He is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of forgery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, and leaving the scene of an accident in Greene County, as well as two counts of resisting arrest in Tane County.
The Corrections Emergency Response Team was activated and assisted local law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a thorough search of the fairgrounds, concluding at 6:15 a.m. Monday.
Watts was not found on the fairgrounds.
Watts is 6-feet tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
You are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Missouri State Highway Patrol if you see him.
Sunday marked the final day of the 11-day Missouri State Fair. All year, teams of minimum-security work-release offenders perform maintenance and other work under close supervision at the fairgrounds. Larger teams are tapped during the fair to help with setup, cleanup, grounds-keeping and other duties.
