KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Thanks to some observant neighbors, Kansas City police have arrested a woman for arson. Residents said this isn’t the first time there has been a fire.
The home sits on Bonita Street, the side of the home and various household items are completely scorched.
Damon has been living on Bonita Street in Kansas City for a long time.
“I moved at that house on the corner before I could pay utilities, 17-years-old, yes man that’s a true story,” Damon said.
And over the years, he’s seen his neighborhood turn for the worst.
“I don’t know what happened, I don’t know where it’s coming from, but it’s coming, and they are everywhere,” Damon said.
What he’s talking about is the drug activity, which he said all starts with the home at the end of the block, which is now a burned-out shell.
“Like the third time bro, for real, they keep setting it on fire,” Damon said.
Kansas City, Missouri Fire said they responded just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, at a home they said is unused, but Damon and other neighbors say otherwise.
“They keep staying in it, keep burning it up. You keep hearing rumors about drug addicts left and right and we have been trying to keep it clear but it ain’t (SIC) nothing we can do for real for real,” Damon said.
Tuesday, the department posted a tweet of a picture of a woman who Kansas City police arrested for allegedly starting the fire. The tweet goes on to thank the residents for supplying footage to assist in the case.
House fire on the east side tonight. Thank you to citizens for sharing their security videos with KCFD Fire Investigators and KCPD Bomb and Arson so that we could arrest the suspected arsonist. Together we will make the city safer! #staysafekc #kcpd #kcfd pic.twitter.com/FEEE0CvtGO— KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) July 10, 2019
“I’m glad someone did record it to catch one of those idiots, know what I’m saying, because that got to stop,” Damon said.
KCTV5 News went digging and found that as of June 5, the house has been on the city’s dangerous building list. The city has reached out to the homeowner twice for action, with no success.
KCTV5 News also went to the owner’s home and knocked on the door but got no answer. The owner has an undisclosed amount of time to respond before the city taking matters into its own hands.
The neighbors said they’ll just continue to manage.
“It’s a thousand kids out here day in and day out, that ain’t (SIC) no way for a kid to see, I wish it was better, but we are working on it bro,” Damon said.
At this time, officials are not releasing any additional information on the suspect, as the investigation is still ongoing.
