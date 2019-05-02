KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Crews broke ground Thursday on a new facility providing services for a community of veterans.
The Veterans Community Project’s Community Center serve formerly homeless veterans who now living in transitional “tiny homes” in the nearby VCP Village.
VCP co-founder Bryan Meyer said the 4,600 square-foot community center will house just about everything they could need.
“We're going to have medical exam room, dental exam room, vet clinic, clean room, commercial kitchen large gathering hall, training kitchen and a number of other facilities, all in one spot,” he explained.
As nice as the new building will be, the goal is still to get these veterans into permanent homes.
“They motivate you, they give you this oomph that you need to get back on top of the world again,” Army veteran and VCP Village resident Charlie Robinson said of the services.
Half of the veterans living in the village have already made that goal a reality.
To learn more about the program, visit VeteransCommunityProject.org.
