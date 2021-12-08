KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill on Wednesday afternoon at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, it will be his first visit to the city as president.
Here's the timeline of the president's visit to Kansas City:
9:50 a.m.
- The president leaves the White House on his way to Kansas City via Air Force One.
12:45 p.m.
- Air Force One lands in Kansas City.
2 p.m.
- The president visits the KCATA.
2:30 p.m.
- Biden gives a speech on the federal bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
3:45 p.m.
- Air Force One takes off from Kansas City back to the White House.
