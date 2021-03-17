INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Homeowners in Independence may qualify to receive free upgrades to their homes through the Truman Heritage Habitat Weatherization program.
Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Spire and Independence Power and Light to help qualifying low-income families with housing upgrades such as: furnace or A/C repair or replacement, caulking, water heater replacement, attic insulation, etc.
To qualify, families must:
- Be Independence homeowners
- Meet the income eligibility requirements
- Be Spire and Independence Power and Light customers
- Be willing to volunteer for 20 hours.
“The grant period is running out and Truman Habitat still needs 10-15 homeowners to apply or the money will be lost,” said a release from the organization. “To learn more, people can call Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity at 816-542-0569 and ask for Crystal McLain.”
“We are thankful to Spire and Independence Power and Light for awarding the grant that funds these projects,” the organization said.
