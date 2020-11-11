LENEXA, KS (KCTV) – The race for Kansas State House in district 16 will be decided by provisional ballots. The county will certify the results Thursday afternoon, but not before adding more than 11,000 votes to the total.
Currently, Democrat Linda Featherston and Republican Rashard Young are separated by just one vote out of more than 13,000 cast. Featherston has 6,906 votes to Young’s 6,905.
On Wednesday, the Board of County Canvassers voted to fully count 9,764 provisional ballots. Another 1,267 will be partially counted. Most of those voters showed up to the wrong polling place. 2,242 provisional ballots have been rejected. Of those, 202 voters voted in advance, then tried to cast another ballot in-person. Only one of their votes will count.
The provisional ballots will also decide the winner in house district 48. Currently, Democrat Jennifer Day leads Republican Terry Frederick by nine votes.
