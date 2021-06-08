KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Kansas City.
The concert will be Aug. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be his first-ever concert at the stadium.
Tickets will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m. It will be in-the-round seating. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase.
There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone.
There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday. Tickets will cost $94.95.
