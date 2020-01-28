KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Get ready, Beliebers!
Justin Bieber will be performing at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City on July 6, and tickets go on sale Valentine's Day.
Tickets for the Changes Tour will start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. Click here for more details about his tour and to purchase tickets.
Bieber will bring special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.
The tour will start in Seattle on May 14 and end on Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Bieber dropped a new single called “Yummy” on Jan. 3. His newest album, "Changes," will hit store shelves on Valentine's Day.
