KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Tuesday night, a crowd watched two of Europe’s top soccer teams, Bayern Munich and AC Milan, square off at Children's Mercy Park. But hundreds of fans were stranded outside for much of the match because of problems with their tickets.
If you just search on social media regarding Tuesday night’s game, you can’t help but see a number of complaints from people who said they weren’t able to even get into the game until halftime.
Many people were angry tweeting and messaging Ticketmaster, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Children’s Mercy Park and Sporting KC for what they call unacceptable ticketing issues.
“Think, the majority of fans had a very fantastic time at Children’s Mercy Park last night, there we’re some that experienced some challenges, I think the nature of the venue changing from Arrowhead to Children’s Mercy Park was one of the contributing factors to that,” Kurt Austin, Director of Communications Sporting KC, said.
Austin said many people paid a lot of money for assigned seating at Arrowhead Stadium, but issues occurred when Ticketmaster tried adjusting to Children’s Mercy Park, which is mostly general admission.
One angry person tweeted, “In part, my original ticket was first row, $500, how do you justify moving me to the 22nd row, I would expect to be in the first three rows.”
“Ticketmaster was the ticketing provider for this event and they were the ones working directly with fans to ensure that the seats that were purchased at Arrowhead Stadium were seated in the comparable location,” Austin said.
Other people saying, “Will call lines were absolute trash, finally made it in halftime." And, “Bunch of tickets were scanning in as invalid, told to go back to ticket office, missed the first 25 minutes of the game.”
“Part of the process last night was trying to identify any issues that were happening getting those corrected as quickly as possible, so fans can get in and enjoy the game,” Austin said.
Austin, Sporting KC and Children’s Mercy Park were just the hosts, and only assisted when the ticket issues occurred. Tuesday nights operation was mainly Ticketmaster, and the owner and operator of the International Cup, Relevant Sports, which is a different ticket operating system than Sporting KC uses.
“We have a great working relationship with Seat Geek that is our ticketing provider for Sporting KC events that’s worked terrifically well with our fans,” Austin said.
KCTV5 News reached out to Ticketmaster and Relevant Sports, who released a statement apologizing for the issues, they say in part, “We apologize to anyone who was inconvenienced and are working with Ticketmaster to ensure this does not happen in the future.”
“Last night was an incredible match in front of a sold-out Kansas City crowd. Unfortunately, there was an issue involving ticketing stemming from the relocation that affected some fans, causing a delay getting into the stadium. We apologize to anyone who was inconvenienced and are working with Ticketmaster to ensure this does not happen in the future.” -Ben Sosenko, Relevent Sports Group
Sporting KC said, even though the ticket issue wasn’t their fault, they are still trying to help people as much as possible.
