KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Donations continue to roll in for THUNDERGONG!

More than $300,000 has been raised since Saturday night's show. That's more than last year!

More than a million dollars has been raised since THUNDERGONG! started in 2017.

All that money goes to the Steps of Faith Foundation that helps amputees get the prosthetic limbs they need.

If you missed the big show you'll be able to see it on KCTV5 News on December 13th right after the Chiefs and dolphins game.