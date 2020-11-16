KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Donations continue to roll in for THUNDERGONG!
More than $300,000 has been raised since Saturday night's show. That's more than last year!
More than a million dollars has been raised since THUNDERGONG! started in 2017.
All that money goes to the Steps of Faith Foundation that helps amputees get the prosthetic limbs they need.
If you missed the big show you'll be able to see it on KCTV5 News on December 13th right after the Chiefs and dolphins game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.