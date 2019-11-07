KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Thundergong! is this weekend at the Uptown Theater and the stars are already hitting the metro to get ready!
Jason Sudeikis flew in from London on Thursday to get things started in a streetcar outside Union Station.
Sudeikis also brought along some special guests! He and Billy Brimblecom took over the broadcast at 90.9 The Bridge to talk about this weekend’s show.
The event raises money for Steps of Faith, an organization Brimblecom started to help uninsured amputees pay for their prosthetic limbs.
“What we do is we help amputees who have no health insurance or have no prosthetic coverage on their health insurance,” he said. “Many states in this country, even if you have Medicaid, don’t cover prosthetic care because they don’t deem it ‘medically necessary’ which is ridiculous.”
Brimblecom and Sudeikis have been friends since they were kids, so the decision for Sudeikis to be here every year was easy.
“Billy is one of my all-time best friends and you know he was dealt some cards that he had to deal with,” Sudeikis said.
He said he’s always happy to be home in Kansas City.
“Well, my folks are out of town, but that means me and my sister are having my parents’ house all to ourselves,” he said. When asked if there would be a party at their house, he said, “Well no, the party still is going to be at Paul Rudd’s mom’s house. That’s a good place. We have the Wi-Fi password ready to go.”
The growing list of celebrities taking part in Thundergong! includes Fred Armisen, Ben Harper, Will Forte, and Wynonna Judd. They stepped onto the streetcar today and delivered!
Judd’s husband lost his leg after a motorcycle crash in 2012, so this is a topic she’s passionate about and one she’ll continue to support.
“This one, he plays drums because of Steps of Faith,” Judd said. “He can play drums. Think about it and it’d be like me not being able to sing. I can’t even imagine, so I’m here for these people that bless me and help me get to where I am today.”
Judd said that, starting today, she’s coming for all her celebrity friends to lend a hand to Thundergong!
There’s still time to get your tickets to Thundergong! More information is available here.
