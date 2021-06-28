KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Air Show is adding another headliner to its Fourth of July weekend line-up.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be flying alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Saturday and Sunday. This will be the first time for the two teams to fly at the same event over the KC metro.
The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and the U.S. Marines AV-8B's will also be in the show.
The event will be held July 3rd and 4th at the New Century Air Center in New Century, KS. Tickets are still available for both days. More information can be found at www.kcairshow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.