KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left three people injured.
Authorities were called to the Willow Creek Apartments in the 100 block f W 99th Terrace around 4 a.m. Sunday on sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds near 100th Terrace and Wornall. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Two additional victims were found in the complex, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Their injuries were reported as non-life threatening. One was transported to the hospital while the other refused treatment.
Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene.
No information was released on what led to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.