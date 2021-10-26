KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In what is at least the fifth metro school threat in the past three weeks, police are investigating a threat made over Snapchat against Ruskin High School in Kansas City, MO.
A student posted a threatening message on Snapchat Monday morning, leading the school district to involved the police. Extra security and police have been made available at Ruskin High School, although administrators ultimately do not believe the threat to be credible.
"We will continue to take all threats seriously and keep parents, students and staff informed," according to a letter sent to parents by the Hickman Mills School District. "The safety of HMC-1 students and staff is our top priority."
Recent similar threats made against Kansas City area schools in the last three weeks include Smith-Hale Middle School (Hickman Mills), Park Hill South High School, Lakeview Middle School (Park Hill) and Olathe South High School.
Two students were arrested in the Park Hill South threat, which the principal called "specific and credible". A student was arrested in the Olathe South threat, although the principal there said that threat wasn't credible. There has been no word on any other arrests in these recent threats.
The entire letter from Hickman Mills School District reads:
Ruskin families,
This morning a student allegedly posted a threatening message on Snapchat directed towards Ruskin. The Kansas City Police Department has been notified and is investigating. We are working with KCPD and as a precaution will have extra security and safety measures in place at Ruskin beginning immediately. Recently we have received several unsubstantiated threats similar to this one. We will continue to take all threats seriously and keep parents, students and staff informed. The safety of HMC-1 students and staff is our top priority.
Thank you to the parents, students and staff who reported the threat to administrators. We appreciate your partnership in keeping students safe.
