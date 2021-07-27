MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Crews are working to restore power to more than 4,000 residents in northern Johnson County, Kansas tonight.
There are a few groups of outages, primarily centered on either side of I-35 along Shawnee Mission Parkway. This affects Merriam, Mission, and Shawnee residents.
The outage map online says the outage began around 6:30 p.m. and estimates power will be restored by roughly 8:15 p.m.
According to Gina Penzig with Evergy, a tree limb got into a power line and caused the outage.
She says crews are currently working to make repairs.
Areas from Quivira Road on the west to W. 75th Street to the south are affected on one side of the interstate, south of Shawnee Mission Parkway.
To the east and south of the interstate's curve, an area between Antioch Road and Lamar Avenue down to Shawnee Mission Parkway is affected.
