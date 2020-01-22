KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The state of Missouri has processed and approved about 25,000 medical marijuana cards. The owner of Missouri Cannabis Clinic in Westport says more than 1,000 of those patients came to her clinic first.
On a day with clear skies, you’re likely to find Missouri Cannabis Clinic packed with people.
“Now that 2020 is here and dispensaries are right around the corner, we’ve seen an even bigger boom and when they finally open, I think we will see another explosion,” Missouri Cannabis Clinic Owner Darby Cook said.
Cook has two locations, one in Westport and another in Raytown. She estimates more than 1,000 patients have been seen months before medical marijuana hits the Missouri market.
“The main reason patients get the card and why I myself have my medical marijuana card, is because of the legal protection it offers. As soon as you have the card, you’re allowed to legally possess cannabis and you can have up to four ounces,” Cook said.
To get the card, the state has set ten qualifying conditions.
“A chronic medical condition that is normally treated with a prescription medication,”
Missouri residents with proof of medical conditions fill out a form and pay a fee starting at $150 and come into the clinic to see Doctor Mike Poppa.
“I want to find out more than what is on the paperwork. I want to make sure those individuals have valid and qualifying medical conditions,” Doctor Poppa said.
After the paperwork at the clinic, patients finish the process online and within a few weeks, should get a digital medical card from the state. And even though Missouri’s dispensaries are not dishing out prescription pot just yet, patients can still get a supply.
“Your card is good for reciprocating to Oklahoma and Arkansas,” Doctor Poppa said.
And as laws change across the country, Cook hopes perception will follow.
“Don’t let the stigma that accompanied marijuana prevent you from living a better quality of life. I’ve seen how it radically can change people’s quality of life,” Cook said.
Friday, the state is expected to release a list of dispensaries, but the state requires dispensaries to grow the weed in the state. This means it could still be months until medical marijuana is actually sold in Missouri.
