KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Prominent local artist Thomas Hart Benton’s works have sold for millions of dollars but his daughter believes UMB Bank cannot account for more than 100 pieces of his artwork that it was entrusted to care for. So, her attorney filed a lawsuit for Benton’s heirs this week.
If you grew up in Missouri, you likely first learned about Benton in a textbook. He was known as one of the most famous painters of the Regionalist Movement and died in 1975. His work is displayed inside the Missouri State Capital and in museums around the country.
“He was more of a painter for the people,” explained Attorney Andre Boyda. “He would paint his political opinions about the issues of the day.
Boyda said that Benton’s daughter, Jessie Benton, attended a Thomas Hart Benton exhibition at the Nelson-Atkins museum in 2015. While in town, she visited UMB Bank.
“She went down to the vault,” Boyda said. “They had moved the collection out of the climate-controlled vault that she had remembered from the past and had moved it into what she described as a safety deposit box vault.”
According to the lawsuit, UMB documents show more than 100 pieces of artwork were unaccounted for in 2003 and their whereabouts remain unknown today.
“She went in there and thought, 'Oh my God where are all my dad's pieces at?’” Boyda said.
The lawsuit filed against UMB Bank by Benton’s family includes photos of his work along with the price that pieces sold for. To give you some perspective, “Ozark Autumn” sold in 2015 for almost $5 million.
“T.P. and Jake” sold in 2015 for more than $3 million.
The lawsuit accuses UMB Bank of selling Benton’s artwork for much less than fair market value, as well as “self-dealing” and promotion.
According to the petition, UMB used Benton’s artwork “as if it were its own,” including hanging artwork at UMB locations and using it in its advertising.
“Jessie, the daughter, was devastated,” Boyda said. “She and her family trusted the bank to do what they promised her dad, which was to care for his artwork and care for his legacy, to promote it.”
KCTV5 News asked UMB for comment. We received a written statement that said in part, “Despite our extensive efforts to address issues presented, the Benton family and its representatives have chosen to resolve alleged issues through litigation. We take our role as a trustee for art and other assets seriously and will directly address and defend the misguided allegations made in the lawsuit.”
The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages and asking a judge to remove UMB as trustee of the Benton trusts.
