KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The fight against cancer has never been fiercer as we gain ground against the dreaded disease.
There’s a powerful treatment, developed in California, that’s proving incredibly successful in the fight against cancer but other countries, besides the United States, are the only ones using it.
It’s called carbon ion therapy, and it packs a punch not only targeting the cancer itself but potentially doubling survival time.
however, the trouble is we don’t know enough about it yet so we won’t be the first to use it.
“It was just a sense of absolute fear,” said Minden Morrison after finding out about her cancer diagnosis.
It was the last thing she was expecting, and it was advanced.
“I felt shock. I was 33 years old. I had just had a baby. I had a 2-year-old … we have no history of cancer on either side of the family,” she said.
It is a devastating scenario that plays out across our own city every day, but there is hope for cancer patients.
Morrison was treated successfully at The University of Kansas Health System.
“We have the absolute state of the art as it exists today in terms of conventional radiation therapy,” said Dr. Shane Stecklein, a radiation oncologist, who has been following the advancements in carbon ion therapy
Stecklein says there’s real promise.
“That data is fairly immature. It’s not like we have decades of follow up from these patients that have been treated with carbon ions. In most cases, but early results, seem very promising and if that continues and once we understand their applications better we may see carbon ion therapy much more widespread in the future,” Stecklein said.
The idea and earliest research on carbon ion therapy came from the University of California Berkeley but eventually Japan took the idea and the lead in its advancement. They, along with a handful of other countries like China, Germany and Italy are already using it and using it successfully.
So what is it?
Simply put: it targets the area of cancer, attacks it, and damages far less surrounding tissue in the process.
“The potential advantage of carbon ion therapy … and this is still very much an area that’s being researched … is that carbon ion therapy may do a better job of damaging the tumor cell. So, in addition to reducing or eliminating dose to normal tissues, it may be more damaging to the tumor. So, that’s the potential for carbon ion therapy … much of that is still theoretically in the very early stages of clinical development,” Stecklein said.
Researchers say pediatric cancer patients may benefit the most from carbon ion therapy because some of the damage from traditional radiation may not show up for decades, and the hope is they’ll be spared from recurrence or damage from radiation they had as children.
Carbon ion therapy may also be able to attack more aggressive types of tumors.
“One potential advantage for carbon ion therapies is that it can treat hypoxic tumors and that means tumors that have lost oxygen in the middle of the tumor. Oxygen is the one thing we know of that really helps radiation kill cancer cells, so tumors as they grow they outgrow their oxygen supply. In the middle of the tumors can become hypoxic or without oxygen. That drives aggressive tumor behavior and radiation is less effective in those tumors, because there’s no oxygen to help radiation do its job,” Stecklein said.
With such promise, but because of the cost of building a therapy center, which is well into the hundreds of millions of dollars and remaining questions over whether it’s as effective as it appears to be, it hasn’t happened here, but doctors believe eventually it will, adding to an already impressive arsenal in the battle against cancer.
“It’s a very slow go but these are all incredible tools that once we understand how to use them better, we’re going to have the potential to benefit our patients in a very meaningful way,” Stecklein said.
Right now, there are trials underway to further study the effectiveness of carbon ion therapy and even though those are happening outside the U.S. for now, there are some American patients involved.
