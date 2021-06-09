KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Off the heels of a Kennedy Honor, country music legend Garth Brooks is headed back to Kansas City.

He planned to come sooner, but COVID-19 changed things.

"When the pandemic hit you're going, 'Oh please, please if I can get one those cities back please let it be Kanas City,'" Brooks said.

Tickets go on sale Friday for Garth Brooks' Kansas City stadium tour The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Kansas City. The concert will be Aug. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be his first-ever concert at the stadium.

On August 7, Brooks will play his first concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He's sold out the Sprint Center, now known as the T-Mobile Center, nine times. Now, he hopes to keep it going at the home of the Chiefs.

"If we can get it half full I'll be very thankful. If there's a way we can sell out a show there, you'd be the coolest person on the planet," he said.

With special family ties to Kansas City, Brooks said coming back will be a full circle moment.

"My mom was born in Kansas City. And it's like this, I know I'm not from there. But trust me, it's like coming home."

Tickets for the Garth Brooks show go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.