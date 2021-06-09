KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Off the heels of a Kennedy Honor, country music legend Garth Brooks is headed back to Kansas City.
He planned to come sooner, but COVID-19 changed things.
"When the pandemic hit you're going, 'Oh please, please if I can get one those cities back please let it be Kanas City,'" Brooks said.
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Kansas City. The concert will be Aug. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be his first-ever concert at the stadium.
On August 7, Brooks will play his first concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He's sold out the Sprint Center, now known as the T-Mobile Center, nine times. Now, he hopes to keep it going at the home of the Chiefs.
"If we can get it half full I'll be very thankful. If there's a way we can sell out a show there, you'd be the coolest person on the planet," he said.
All arrows are pointing ahead to KC! love, g Watch #StudioG: https://t.co/rd7j3q55kP pic.twitter.com/WKNEVXICOB— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 8, 2021
With special family ties to Kansas City, Brooks said coming back will be a full circle moment.
"My mom was born in Kansas City. And it's like this, I know I'm not from there. But trust me, it's like coming home."
Tickets for the Garth Brooks show go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.
