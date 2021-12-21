KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Budweiser semi lost its trailer just off of Interstate 70 in KCK on Tuesday morning, shutting down an exit while authorities worked to clear the scene.
Police were called at 7:39 a.m. to the exit from I-70 eastbound to Park Drive, where the trailer stood on its wheels, front down, on the right side of the road. The truck hauling the trailer stood a few dozen yards in front.
There were no injuries reported in the incident. although eastbound traffic in that immediate area was affected.
