KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the third time in five days, a truck has been pinned under the Independence Avenue Bridge near Wilson Road after trying to drive under the 12-foot railroad overpass.

A Hogan Trucking vehicle tried to squeeze under the bridge around 7:55 a.m. Thursday, but got stuck underneath, an occurrence that has become all too common at that location over the years.

And for the third time since Sunday, the Independence Avenue Bridge wins again. This was at 7:55 a.m. today. (Photos from @NortheastNewsKC) pic.twitter.com/BozqLxxzQT — kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 19, 2020

A Sysco Corporation semi also got stuck after running into the bottom of the bridge, on Tuesday. On Saturday, a TransAm Trucking semi was torn open and partially flipped over while trying to pass.

Low KCMO railroad bridge sees continuous crashes and headaches for residents It’s a sight all too common for northeast Kansas City residents - semi-trucks causing traffic backups after clipping a low-hanging railway bridge.

It's been a constant issue over the years for authorities and those with homes and businesses nearby. Kansas City's Public Works Department has spent thousands of dollars over the years on signage to warn people about the low bridge, and the Kansas City Terminal Railway---which owns the bridge---has spent close to $100,000 over the last decade on repairs and signage.

Another one: Independence Avenue bridge gobbles up semi-truck A bridge with a notorious appetite for semi-trucks and other large vehicles struck again on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the high costs, city officials told KCTV5 News last year that any effort to significantly alter the structure to accommodate taller vehicles would come at a massive cost.