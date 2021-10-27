JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A third Kansas City man has been charged after a woman selling a PlayStation was fatally shot in August.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 21-year-old Latrell Muldrew-Golston has been charged with second-degree murder.
On Aug. 23, KCPD officers went to Independence Avenue in northeastern KC after receiving a call about a shooting and subsequent car accident.
The driver, Randie Smith, was found in the overturned vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She had sustained wounds to her wrist and chest.
Ultimately, the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.
During their investigation, detectives found 9mm shell casings in the parking lot of a gas station.
Then, detectives learned that the victim had posted a PlayStation 4 as being for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
According to court records, two other individuals have been charged in connection with this homicide.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond $150,000 for Muldrew-Golston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.