HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) –Another person has died of the coronavirus at a Harrisonville nursing home bringing the total number of deaths to three at the facility.

Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation said Monday the most recent death was a woman in her 80s.

The facility said no new residents or employees have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Ten residents who previously tested positive remain isolated on site and the two employees previously testing positive remain at home recovering in quarantine.

“Our staff continues to screen all residents at least twice each day and every employee each time they enter our building for signs of fever, cough or changes to their health status and then take the appropriate response,” said Craig Workman, spokesperson for Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation. “All residents are encouraged to remain in their rooms. Our staff continues to conduct one-on-one activities with residents and to help them stay in touch with their families.”