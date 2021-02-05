OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Good Living KC Expo is back for its third year.
The two-day event reinforces New Year’s resolutions and will provide everyone in Kansas City with health, fitness, wellness and food options.
The event will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center Friday and Saturday.
To ensure the safety of everyone at the event, masks are required, and the event holders have made modifications to the floor plan.
Aisles are wider, booths are separated to make room for social distancing. This year to avoid long lines and interaction with ticket takers, admission is free.
Over 125 different vendors from all over the Metro and Midwest will be at the event.
The 3rd Annual Good Living KC Expo is from 3-8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, it will be from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
