FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – As concerns about coronavirus persist nationally, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster spoke with a local expert about things you can do to be prepared that you might not have considered.
It seems a lot of people are going to home improvement stores or drugstores for face masks and disinfectants, which is fine according to our expect. However, you should also be sure get an ample supply of your prescription medications. He says that’s partly because a lot of them are made in China.
“People need to be trying to get two or three months extra supply of their medications because there may be a shortage,” said Dr. Rex Archer, Director of Kansas City’s Health Department.
He thinks of it like preparing for an ice storm; Don’t wait until it’s here to get what you need.
“Now is not the time to delay,” he said. “People should be preparing.”
That means taking a trip to the grocery store for canned or dried food, too.
“If this hits in a hard way and let’s say most of the truckers become ill, now there’s going to be shortages in food,” Archer explained.
He said protein is important when you’re sick in order to support your immune system, so consider adding tuna and canned or dried milk to your list.
When you stock your pantry, he said you might also consider your community and neighbors who maybe can’t afford to buy a month’s worth of non-perishables.
“Somebody may be barely making it paycheck to paycheck,” Archer said. “They don’t have any food in their food pantry. So, if you can collect a little bit more to be able to help out, do that.”
Make sure you have enough toilet paper, too. The same goes for soap because you know hand washing is the best prevention (a thorough scrubbing of 20 seconds each time).
There’s also coughing into your elbow.
“That’s one of the most important things people need to realize,” Archer said. “I’m almost calling for a disbanding of handshaking.”
He suggests what he calls “the Namaste” or a hands-free variation on the fist bump which is the elbow bump. The latter is his new move and it’s a good one for the still ongoing flu season, regardless of the direction coronavirus takes.
