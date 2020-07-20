KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Authorities are searching for an ambulance they say was stolen Monday afternoon from the ambulance bay at the University of Kansas Hospital.
A Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesperson said the Johnson County Med-Act vehicle was unattended at the hospital when someone took off with it around 3:30 p.m.
Officials said the ambulance crew and the patient they were transporting were in the emergency room at the time of the theft and were not hurt in the incident.
Police say the last known location of the ambulance with on northbound Interstate 635 just north of State Avenue.
The ambulance was found by Kansas City, Kansas police shortly after 4:30 p.m. parked in a neighborhood near North 33rd Street and Wood Avenue. The area is just east of I-635.
Police are still looking for the person who stole the ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.