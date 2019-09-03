KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – What is interesting is how the person broke in, based on the damage and what the business owners say, the person broke into the back of the vacant store and worked their way down through three separate businesses by tearing walls to get to the card shop.
On Sunday, Scott Lipp entered his business, Spanky’s Card Shop, to find something unusual.
“I didn’t think anything was wrong, until I saw the cash register on the floor. I looked at the back door, and the back door is closed. I came in through the locked front door. I’m like what happened, and I look, boom, there is a big hole in the wall,” Lipp said.
But the real question of what happened, still wasn’t answered until Lipp ran the surveillance footage.
“He definitely had to have been here before because he knew exactly, exactly where to go,” Lipp said.
And exactly how to take, what Lipp says to be over $100,000 – $200,000 worth of the fantasy card game, Magic the Gathering Cards, money in the register and the store gun.
“I would have never thought it would be us. I see it all the time, stores getting their stuff stolen. We try to take every measure to prevent that, but I guess if a criminal is going to find a way, they are going to do it,” Lipp said.
Which Lipp says this situation might force them to change their operation.
“If we ever get to the type of collection we had, it’ll be like, oh if you want a card, then we will see if we have it for you and keep it stored safely,” Lipp said.
At this time, police said this is an ongoing investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.
As for Spanky’s, they are now trying to pick up where they left off.
“The bulk of the business, the heart of the business, is still here, we are still going to keep going,” Lipp said.
Spanky’s will remain closed until Thursday, as for all the community support during this time, the owner says thank you.
