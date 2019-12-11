LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – You’ve likely heard of chop shops where thieves disassemble cars to sell their parts for quick cash. What you might not know is something found in many houses can also be cut up and sold online.
When an employee got to Jungle House in Lawrence around 8 Wednesday morning to water the plants, they quickly found some of the most rare were gone, such as the Monstera Standleyana, Monstera Deliciosa Thai Constellation and the Philodendron Painted Lady.
“It’s funny, it [the Monstera Deliciosa Thai] is almost like a shop pet. People would come in and take pictures with it. It was sort of like an Instagram staple for our store,” Guffey said.
Guffey said the Monstera Deliciosa Thai is worth about $600 and that it’s probably about two to three feet tall.
“It had big flecks of white on the leaves,” Guffey said.
One thing seems clear, the person who has not yet been caught red handed had a green thumb.
“Oh it’s definitely someone who knew what they were taking and that they can chop it up and sell it. 100%,” Guffey said.
Online there is a big market for plants. A quick search of Facebook Marketplace and Etsy show dozens and dozens up for sale.
Guffey hopes if you shop online, you’ll keep an eye out for them.
“We are all really attached to every plant that comes in as silly as that might sound. When you steal a plant, you are stealing something that has been growing and cultivated by somebody with their hands. It comes into our store and we take care of it for some time,” Guffey said.
They know it’s a long shot but want the plant pilferer to know they could return them with no questions asked.
“I’m a big believer that what you put out in the universe you get back. I hope this person believes that too,” Guffey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.