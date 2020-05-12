KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Porch pirates have been stealing packages for years, but this crime is different. A thief stole an entire Amazon van full of packages that never made it to porches.
The stolen Amazon van was eventually ditched in the East Bottoms near N. Montgall Avenue a little less than a mile and a half away from where the van was stolen.
The suspect was seen in video walking down a street and appears to notice an Amazon van with the keys inside the ignition. The Amazon driver was delivering packages along Gladstone Avenue at the time.
“They saw an opportunity and took it. I’m just glad that the driver was safe and hopefully they still have their job,” neighbor Paige Soukup said.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera shows the suspect driving off last Thursday. According to a police report, 45 packages were inside the van.
“I’m really surprised someone was able to pull that off in such a short time,” Soukup said.
While police were still interviewing the Amazon driver, another police officer spotted an Amazon van on fire under a bridge in the East Bottoms.
Firefighters put out the fire and investigators say it appeared the fire started inside of the driver's compartment. Police confirmed it was the stolen van.
All 45 packages were missing from the vehicle.
Police are still searching for the suspect, anyone with information can call 816-474-TIPS.
