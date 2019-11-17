LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A small business owner in Missouri lost thousands of dollars worth of Chiefs collectibles after a late-night break in. Now, Liberty police are searching for the suspect.
KC’s Finest Sports Card and Memorabilia is a small, family business. Patrick Dolan opened the shop when he realized his old school hobby was becoming popular again with kids.
“They play video games that let them open up digital packs of cards and they come in with questions because they’re getting exposed digitally and they’re looking for something they can hold in their hands,” he said.
“I’ve always been into it,” he said. “I started collecting when I was 6 or 7 years old.”
Friday morning, a thief got his hands on about 40 collector cards by using a sledgehammer to get in the store and break open three glass cases.
“As soon as the Liberty police were notified, they were here in a couple minutes,” Dolan said. “So, he only had about a minute in our shop to grab stuff.”
A minute was enough, though. The stolen cards were worth a couple thousand dollars. But, when you factor in the smashed door and shattered cases -- not to mention the damaged cards inside them -- the thief cost the shop about $10,000 dollars.
“We have an inventory system for every single card that we have in here, so we knew exactly what cards were taken and a lot of them were serial numbered,” he said.
All the stolen collectibles were Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill cards. Many of them were autographed.
Dolan believes he met the thief who took them earlier in the day.
“There are a lot of characteristics similar to a guy that was in earlier in the day and the cards that were taken were the ones that he looked at,” said. “So, we have a strong feeling that he came in earlier,” he said.
Dolan is confident Liberty police will catch the thief.
“At this point, I feel sorry that somebody thought they had to steal to make a fast buck instead of letting these cards go to kids and collectors, which is what they were intended for,” he said.
He’d be happy with the thief anonymously returning the one-of-a-kind cards.
