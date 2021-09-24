The family will be ready to dig in to these tasty layered nachos, perfect for a weeknight dinner. Found in our Gatherings Healthy 2021 Magazine.

DIRECTIONS

Preheat broiler to low. Line large rimmed baking pan with nonstick foil; spray with cooking spray. In small bowl, toss chicken and 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce.

LAYERED BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

Spread half the tortilla chips on prepared pan; layer with half each of the chicken mixture, beans, corn, and cheese. Repeat layers with remaining tortilla chips, chicken mixture, beans, corn, and cheese; broil 8 minutes or until cheese melts.

Serve nachos topped with tomatoes, cabbage and onions drizzled with remaining 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce. Makes about 10 cups.

