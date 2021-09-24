The family will be ready to dig in to these tasty layered nachos, perfect for a weeknight dinner. Found in our Gatherings Healthy 2021 Magazine.
DIRECTIONS
Preheat broiler to low. Line large rimmed baking pan with nonstick foil; spray with cooking spray. In small bowl, toss chicken and 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce.
Spread half the tortilla chips on prepared pan; layer with half each of the chicken mixture, beans, corn, and cheese. Repeat layers with remaining tortilla chips, chicken mixture, beans, corn, and cheese; broil 8 minutes or until cheese melts.
Serve nachos topped with tomatoes, cabbage and onions drizzled with remaining 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce. Makes about 10 cups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.