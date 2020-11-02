KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In-person absentee voting in Missouri and advance voting in Kansas is over.
The clock is ticking for voters to get mail-in and absentee ballots returned to their respective election offices.
If you requested a mail-in ballot in Kansas, you can still vote if you get it into a ballot drop-box by 7p.m. Tuesday. You can also drop it off at a polling place.
In Missouri, things are a little more confusing. The rules vary by local jurisdiction in Missouri on where and how you can deliver absentee and mail-in ballots on Election Day.
Mail-in ballots in Missouri must be notarized, postmarked, and received by your local election board by 7p.m. Tuesday night. It’s obviously too late to send those by regular mail.
But in Eastern Jackson County you can go to the Lexington Avenue post office in Independence and have them “hand cancel” your envelope. That means it will go directly into the election board’s P.O box there, instead of traveling through the mail.
Platte County voters can do the same at the Platte City Post Office, and Clay County voters at the Liberty Post Office.
Kansas City voters are recommended to go to the Election Board Office at Union Station and “surrender” their ballot. That will clear voters to vote in person instead at Union Station, or your own polling place.
Voters with absentee ballots in Kansas City or in Platte or Clay counties can hand-deliver them at their respective election board office on Election Day. They will need to bring an ID.
In eastern Jackson County, you can deliver absentee ballots at their absentee voting office at 112 N Liberty St. in Independence.
Kansas City absentee voters also have the option to take the absentee ballot to their polling location, surrender it, and then vote in person instead.
Election offices are already preparing those early ballots for tabulation.
We can expect preliminary numbers from those as soon as 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in some counties. But Kansas City will release Election Day totals first.
“I think it’ll probably be around 8:30 Tuesday once the polls close,” Republican Director of the Kansas City Election Board, Shawn Kieffer said.
Kieffer expects long lines and lots of voters, but also believes election results will be tabulated by midnight.
He believes the country will know who won the White House Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
“I think we will,” he said. “We’ll have a good idea. There may be some lawsuits, but I think will know who the next president is.”
