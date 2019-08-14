WICHITA, KS (AP) -- The Wichita Eagle says it's moving to a digital-only edition on Saturdays as more readers get their news online.
The paper said Tuesday in a letter to readers that it will stop publishing a printed newspaper on Saturdays and shift to a Weekend Edition that includes expanded newspapers on Fridays and Sundays. Those papers will include popular fixtures such as comics, puzzles, TV listings and local sports coverage.
The change will take effect Nov. 16.
