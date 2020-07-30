KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- We’re digging deeper tonight into a controversy over the death of Olivia Jansen and what children’s services did or did not do to protect her.
Olivia, 3, was found bruised and buried in a shallow grave in KCK on July 10.
Her father and his girlfriend have been charged with her murder.
Police records show calls about her welfare three times this year.
KCTV5’s Betsy Webster talked to Olivia’s grandmother about what we uncovered and what children’s services is now saying about it.
Elisabeth Jansen got tearful when she looked out at the playground in her backyard. A place for Olivia, the grandchild she was blessed with after marrying Olivia’s grandpa.
“She was a princess here,” she said. “It was like her castle on the hill, you know?”
She said, “The smile… She was so smart.”
Now she has a memorial wall dedicated to Livi, complete with her handprints taken after Livi’s death.
Her toys are now tucked away. She was killed just 18 days after Elisabeth called DCF, the Department of Children and Families, concerned about her safety.
She said, “I thought, ‘OK. It’s going to be OK now.’ I thought that they would do something.”
She got an email from DCF saying the her report was assigned, but by law they couldn’t disclose any details of their investigation.
That was true at the time, but now that Olivia has died records should be released. A law passed in 2018 to hold DCF accountable says records must be released if abuse or neglect leads to a child’s death.”
An affidavit filed in court shows she was “covered in bruising” and a “brain bleed was determined to be the cause of death.”
Elisabeth said, “If it’s abuse or neglect? Really? Really? We couldn’t even have an open casket!”
KCK police said they gave that document to DCF on June 14.
Today, DCF released a statement saying, the documents they received more than two weeks ago were “draft affidavits” and they “did not know at that time if they would change.”
They say, “DCF continued to inquire as to the status of the serving of the affidavits but did not receive any further response until Monday.”
DCF says it expects the determination process to be completed tomorrow.
Elisabeth Jansen is getting tired of waiting.
“Just man up and say what happened and just do what’s supposed to be done,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.