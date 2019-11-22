KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An often-forgotten historic KC neighborhood is giving a nod to its roots while reviving the area thanks to a massive distillery.
The KC neighborhood that was once known as Kansas City’s Coney Island -- complete with an electric amusement park -- is paying homage to that history while trying to revive for the future.
The co-owner of the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery wants crowds to once again consider the Electric Park neighborhood a destination. They hope their company will not only revitalize the East Bottoms neighborhood but also help it reclaim the original name and notoriety of Electric Park.
In 1899, two beer brewing brothers built an amusement park with 100,000 lights that illuminated rollercoasters and rides.
“The Heim Brewing Company was so successful, they built their own streetcar line to come down to this neighborhood,” Andy Rieger said.
Some of the Heim’s creations are said to have inspired Walt Disney.
“Water fountains and fireworks at the parks closing every night, two things that Walt Disney was able to incorporate into Disneyland and Disney World,” Rieger said. “It’s a cool history people forget about.”
To pay homage to that ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit, the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery installed a slide, lights, and historical exhibit to honor the area’s history while offering customers something different at their distillery off Guinotte Avenue.
That includes tours of their extensive manufacturing operation of whiskey, gin, vodka, and Amaro. Also, the upstairs Monogram Lounge overlooks production and underground, The Hey! Hey! Club is inspired by KC’s historic jazz clubs.
“Early on, it was tough to get people down because they were like, ‘It’s a neighborhood that I don’t know about,’” Rieger said.
Rieger say by morphing multiple concepts including a dining room fully surrounded and encased by whiskey barrels into one destination, more and more visitors are making the drive to Electric Park.
“I always say it’s easier to get people down to our space a second time than the first time,” Rieger said. “In a neighborhood that people don’t know creates that sense of adventure. Altogether, that everything is a new experience and it’s something in 2019 we all enjoy.”
