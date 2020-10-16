KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Rieger, a popular restaurant, says it will be "going dark" on Nov. 1.
They said staying open "no longer make financial sense" due to the "conditions we're all living through while facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant is located near W. 20th St. and Main St. in the Crossroads area of KCMO.
Their full post about the imminent closure said:
"There will be long, heartfelt posts and more information, in the next couple weeks, but for now we're just going to share some news. After many pivots, a lot of hard work and contemplation, we have decided that it no longer makes financial sense to operate under the conditions we're all living through while facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a gut-wrenching and difficult decision, but we need to announce that The Rieger will go dark on November 1st. It has been a great privilege and a beautiful and enriching opportunity to be a part of the Kansas City culinary scene for nearly a decade and to get to cook for, serve and know so many of you. We also feel grateful that we were able to serve over 85,000 meals as the Crossroads Community Kitchen during the start of the pandemic and that is an experience our team will remember for the rest of our lives.
Pending talks with our landlord and the potential of more federal relief and/or a widely distributed vaccine, we are holding on to hope of being able to relaunch at a future date. But for now, it seems like time to take a break. We hope to see new and old faces between now and October 31st. Thank you, Kansas City, for all the support and love over the years. We love you back."
