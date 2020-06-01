APTOPIX Minneapolis Police Death Kansas City

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a woman holds a placard as she screams "You have no authority to kill minorities," at Kansas City Police during a protest against police brutality and the death George Floyd at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. 

 (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many stores on The Country Club Plaza are still boarded up following another night of protests and riots in Kansas City.

According to The Plaza's website, those shops will stay closed Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Five people were arrested in Saturday evening protests in and near the shopping and entertainment district.

Mayor Quinton Lucas had earlier told reporters that he knew there was a lot of pain in the community and nation and called on the hundreds gathered near the Plaza to think about change and to protest peacefully.

Police used tear gas to force protesters out of streets and onto sidewalks in the Plaza area.

The Plaza managers announced earlier in the day that the shops and restaurants in the district would close Saturday afternoon and remain closed Sunday because of planned protests.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.