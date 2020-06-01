KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many stores on The Country Club Plaza are still boarded up following another night of protests and riots in Kansas City.

According to The Plaza's website, those shops will stay closed Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Five people were arrested in Saturday evening protests in and near the shopping and entertainment district.

Mayor Quinton Lucas had earlier told reporters that he knew there was a lot of pain in the community and nation and called on the hundreds gathered near the Plaza to think about change and to protest peacefully.

Police used tear gas to force protesters out of streets and onto sidewalks in the Plaza area.

The Plaza managers announced earlier in the day that the shops and restaurants in the district would close Saturday afternoon and remain closed Sunday because of planned protests.