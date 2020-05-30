Plaza protest
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Plaza will be closing Saturday at 4 p.m. in response to protests.

Friday night and early Saturday morning, around 150-200 protesters marched from the Plaza to Westport over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police said business windows were broken and some police vehicles were also damaged.

They also said about five people were arrested and pepper spray was used, but it is unknown if the spray hit anyone.

“After throwing rock and bottles, breaking some business windows and smashing some police cars; An unlawful assembly was declared at about 1:00 am. Some pepper spray was deployed and the last 50 or so non lawful protesters were dispersed,” David Jackson with the Kansas City Police Department said.

There is another protest scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. located at the J.C. Nichols Fountain.

In response to the protests, The Plaza posted a tweet stating they will be closing at 4 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed Sunday reopening on Monday at 11 a.m.

