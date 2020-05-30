KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Plaza will be closing Saturday at 4 p.m. in response to protests.

Friday night and early Saturday morning, around 150-200 protesters marched from the Plaza to Westport over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police said business windows were broken and some police vehicles were also damaged.

Protesters are now walking down the street chanting black lives matter. pic.twitter.com/WcGcO6FFIy — Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) May 30, 2020

They also said about five people were arrested and pepper spray was used, but it is unknown if the spray hit anyone.

Hundreds of people are now walking up Main Street alongside normal traffic. pic.twitter.com/yA733mpyBq — Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) May 30, 2020

“After throwing rock and bottles, breaking some business windows and smashing some police cars; An unlawful assembly was declared at about 1:00 am. Some pepper spray was deployed and the last 50 or so non lawful protesters were dispersed,” David Jackson with the Kansas City Police Department said.

Several have asked, and this is our policy regarding protests. You can see more of our policies and procedures at https://t.co/ooGrgCxWHL pic.twitter.com/SFRdpabJ4Z — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 29, 2020

There is another protest scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. located at the J.C. Nichols Fountain.

In response to the protests, The Plaza posted a tweet stating they will be closing at 4 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed Sunday reopening on Monday at 11 a.m.