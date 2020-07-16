KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Prior to the pandemic, most area hospitals had dabbled in the world of telemedicine. When COVID-19 hit, it was time to turn that dabble into a full-time, workable system.
The University of Kansas Health System, for example, conducted 1,000 virtual doctor visits all of last year. Since March, they've had almost 90,000 visits!
Jason Grundstrom, the executive director of Continuum of Care at the University of Kansas Health System, had to basically fast track his two-year plan to make telemedicine functional into two weeks!
It took a team of more than 100 people working around the clock for those two weeks to launch the system officially on March 24.
However, they hit their fair share of technical roadblocks along the way. They ordered 600 cameras and headphones but all those were stuck on ships or at ports, so the doctors had to help provide their own laptops, iPads, and headsets to connect to the patients.
This all came at a significant cost. They had to purchase 2,500 licenses. They had to get government regulatory barriers taken down. They had to create 135 new computer codes to protect patient information through two different cybersecurity algorithms, on a specialized Zoom format that is HIPAA protected and encrypted.
In patient satisfaction surveys, patients actually admit they prefer this method to the in-person appointment. There's no drive time, no parking, and the cyber waiting room is simply like waiting for a phone call.
Dr. Keith Sale, an ENT with The University of Kansas Health System, has seen patients from 11 months old to 98 years old. He is thrilled that digital healthcare is such a hit and plans to use it even after the pandemic has passed.
