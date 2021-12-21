KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This time of year is seen as one for joy, but it can be a tough one for those who’ve lost loved ones. That’s why one local pastor has turned the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, into a night of prayer for those who lost loved ones to homicide.
“This is the longest physical night, but I believe this close to Christmas, losing a loved one, it is perhaps the longest spiritual night, the longest night of suffering, and you don't need to be alone,” said Pastor Mark Clifton, the founder of the Longest Night prayer service.
More than 230 crosses cover the lawn at the Wornall Road Baptist Church are a sobering reminder of what should not be acceptable. There is one cross for each person killed by homicide in Jackson and Wyandotte Counties in 2021.
“The problems of violence are very complex, but if we run away from them and we ignore them, it's not going to get any better,” Clifton said.
Inside the church Tuesday night, families sat in the pews and looked up at a screen where names and ages on and on. Occasionally the phrase “unknown man” scrolled past.
“We have to stop saying that's just another homicide. Well, it’s not. It’s a life. That’s someone’s child. That’s someone’s loved one,” said Rosilyn Temple, the founder of Mothers in Charge, whose son, Antonio Thompson, was killed 10 years ago at the age of 27.
Her son’s murder, like so many, remains unsolved.
“Your wounds are still fresh. Your grief is heavy,” said Mark Carrington, pastor of Wornall Road Baptist Church, addressing those in attendance.
The primary purpose of the prayer service is to speak to those who’ve lost loved ones to murder in a metro area where murder happens so often, a message that they are not forgotten.
“Sometimes it's as though there's a murder in Kansas City or the metro area. It's on the news and the next night there's another one and another one, and they feel forgotten,” explained Clifton. “We want to grieve with them, but we also want to share with them the ultimate hope that one day as broken as this world is it won't be broken anymore.”
Tuesday morning another cross was added to the lawn. Most of the crosses bear the name of the person killed. The latest cross added is blank, because that person hasn’t been identified yet.
Kansas City, Missouri Police reported 152 homicides so far this year. Adjusted for population, that’s 31 homicides per 1000,000 people. That does not include those killed by police. Last year, by year’s end, there were 179, which was a record high.
Kansas City, Kansas Police have recorded 49 so far this year, which is 32 per 100,000 people. There were 58 by year’s end last year.
