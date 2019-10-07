LINN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The prosecutor in Linn County, Kansas, has told the Board of Commissioners he has no intention of resigning despite their calls for him to step down.
KCTV5 News was the first to report the request by the commissioners after a video was posted online showing County Attorney James Brun using vulgar language to describe some county residents.
The video shows Brun talking with his staff members outside of the Linn County Courthouse Annex, seeming making controversial comments while be recorded without his knowledge.
“I don’t get it, because this county is full of what?” Brun said. “F*****s. And what else? C***s.”
In a letter delivered by a staffer during a county commissioner’s meeting Monday, Brun contends that what he said was taken out of context and “Respectfully declines the invitation,” to resign.
“It's not clear from the video who I was describing,” he wrote in the letter. “I can tell you that I wasn’t referring to Linn County citizens in general or any of the wonderful staff at my office.”
Brun’s letter notes that he and his staffers were not aware they were being recorded, stating in part that, “at no time, did we know or realize that the county has elected to put up video/audio devices throughout the entire county.”
The letter also paints a picture of issues between Brun, the county commissioners and the sheriff’s department under the former sheriff who retired the same day the video was released.
Brun contended the jail and sheriff’s department were not being properly managed, citing multiple issues.
KCTV5 News spoke to both the county clerk and the commission chair Monday. Both declined any further comment on the matter, stating that the letter has been given to an attorney who is reviewing it.
They did confirm that there has been no formal request for Brun to step down and that only a public statement on the matter has been made.
