KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Nationwide, there is a shortage of qualified forensic pathologists, but in the metro, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office performed nearly 800 autopsies last year alone.
Traditionally, there have been four pathologists at the Jackson County Medical examiner’s office. They are now down to two.
With the rise in homicides, it made us wonder if it’ll have an effect on the most critical cases. The county says no.
Forensic pathologists are critical to not only a family’s need for answers, but the justice system. What they find during an autopsy often determines not only how someone died, but whether a crime was committed.
With a soaring number of homicides in Kansas City alone, these scientists were already stretched thin.
Just to give you an example of how busy they are, here are numbers from a 2018 report. Last year, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office was approached with more than 9,000 cases, they accepted and worked on just a fraction of those and completing 582 external exams and 778 autopsies.
Remember there were just four medical examiners and now, we’re down to two.
The county said it is looking to fill both positions and in the meantime is getting help from an outside agency. For years and years, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office handled autopsies not only in Jackson County but in Clay, Platte and Cass County as well.
As of this year, they no longer handle cases out of Clay or Platte Counties.
One KCTV5 News source, who works closely with law enforcement, said people who work so hard to get justice for crime victims are worried about the shortage.
Jackson County said there’s no need to, saying in part, “The ME’s Office has engaged the services of two contract doctors while actively working to fill open positions.”
“The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is the only National Association of Medical Examiners Accredited Medical Examiner’s Office in the State of Missouri and is dedicated to continue providing the highest level of professionalism, compassion and efficiency when investigating sudden, unexpected and unnatural deaths. The ME’s Office has engaged the services of two contract doctors while actively working to fill open positions.”
One associate was no longer with the County as of January. Another associate was no longer with the County as of last Friday.
There is no word on how soon the county will fill those two positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.