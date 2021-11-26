INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The in-person Black Friday deals are back, and so are the crowds.
Nationally, Black Friday shopping crowds are expected to be at or near pre-pandemic levels, despite many retailers spreading out their holiday deals. In the Kansas City area, the Bass Pro Shop in Independence off of Interstate 70 saw long lines and large crowds on Friday.
That's where we find our reporter Morgan Mobley, who braved the cold to get inside at 5 a.m. Here's what she's found:
