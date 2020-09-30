KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Guitarist Steve Phillips with “The Elders” has died due to coronavirus complications.
“The Elders” are a well-known Irish American folk-rock band that formed in Kansas City, Missouri in 1998.
The band posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon stating that Phillips passed away Tuesday night.
“The Elders” have played at the Plaza Tree Lighting, Irish Fest and other events for years.
