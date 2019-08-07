MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- After complaints, building inspectors found the front door of Mission Bowl unlocked and not secure. They said that could entice vagrants and vandals.
From outside, you’ll see busted boards, torn tarps and shattered glass.
Building inspection photos show what’s left on the inside of the once beloved business. When it burned, bystanders and longtime customers were in tears.
After the April 2015 fire, the owners of Mission Bowl were optimistic.
“We are going to come back. I told my grandson that. we are going to come back. It is going to be bigger, better and bigger as before,” Beverly O’Donnell who is one of the owners of Mission Bowl, said.
That never happened. Instead, long legal battles in bankruptcy and civil court, that are ongoing to this day, prevented plans to reopen or rebuild.
“I hope it comes down,” Mike Pedersen who lives near the old Mission Bowl building, said.
Neighbors who once bowled at the building as kids, want it gone. The structure has continued to deteriorate for four years four months and four days. Holes in the roof allow rainwater to seep in creating mold and mildew.
“It's an eyesore. You drive by it and it looks like heck. It's not good for the neighborhood,” Pedersen said.
Building inspectors say they also found evidence vagrants had entered a storage building behind the property. A copy of the dangerous structure’s inspection was sent to the owners of the property.
“No response has been received from the property owner,” Laura Smith who is a City Administrator for Mission, said.
An attorney representing the city filed a motion in bankruptcy court that was granted allowing the city to move forward with declaring the building, a dangerous structure. City council members could order that the building be repaired or demolished.
“It is just a hazard now,” Pedersen said.
The city council will need to set a date for a public hearing. That’s when the property owner and community members could make their voices heard on whether they support or oppose possible demolition or repair.
Demolition could begin as early as January of next year.
