BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- The Dari Dine, a bustling burger place just off Highway 7, fired up its grill for the last time on Tuesday.
The restaurant began serving burgers and shakes in the '50s, and has been attracting a loyal crowd of regulars for decades.
Kelly Hefton was one of many who showed up for lunch on the diner's last day. He said he has eaten there at least once a week since the '80s.
"They make the best burger in town," he said. "D--n good breakfast, too."
Hefton stayed well after he'd finished his meal, shooting the breeze with other familiar faces inside.
"It's like family here," he said.
The head of the family is Sarah Kindred, who has been running the restaurant for nearly 25 years.
"Lots of good friends have been made in this place," Kindred said.
Kindred found out in May that the owner of the building would be selling it this summer.
The new owner, a real estate company, plans to use it as an office space.
"The Dari Dine is done," Kindred said.
She said a new location would be out of reach for the business, especially with another struggle Kindred is facing.
"I was diagnosed with cancer two weeks before I found out about this," she explained. "I started chemo last month."
No matter what happens next, Kindred said she is thankful for her customers.
"The people make it what it is," Kindred said. "There's a lot of memories here."
