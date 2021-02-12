KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Police are warning people again---even on the chilliest of mornings---not to leave their cars unlocked and running to warm it up. But why does it keep happening?
With temperatures so low, waiting for a car to warm up while toasty and warm inside their home may seem worth the risk for some. But car thefts are up metro-wide, even with people working from home.
There have already been 16 car thefts in Prairie Village this winter season associated with car warm-ups. Prairie Village and other cities like Kansas City, Independence, Overland Park and Shawnee all have ordinances against leaving your car running and unlocked while you're not near it.
Capt. Eric McCullough with the Prairie Village Police Department said it creates a near-perfect opportunity for thieves.
"The running stolen autos are the most common ones," he said. "Maybe that has to do wtih the extra cold going on here recently."
So what do police suggest, then? They say people should either be inside their cars while warming them up, or have the car locked while using a remote start to warm up cars.
Unattended cars are stolen all year-round, but it happens much more in winter. McCullough said police won't usually add insult to injury by giving you a ticket for a car that was stolen while warming up.
"We'll do everything we can, whether it was unlocked and running, or locked, to find out where it is, who did it, and try and find it in most cases," McCullough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.