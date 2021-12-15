KANSAS CITY MO. (KCTV) -- The U.S. Surgeon General announced an urgent need to address a youth mental health crisis, especially as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Kansas City metro, a therapist is doing her part with a children’s book on mental health. It’s called The Invisible Riptide.
The Invisible Riptide tells the story of a young girl who’s feeling anxiety, but unsure how to handle it.
The story and illustrations teach children how to normalize and work through emotional experiences, while learning the importance of personal connections.
It also provides parents and guardians with helpful information they need to guide themselves and their children on a mental health journey.
Montgomery wrote the book during the height of the pandemic, when she noticed there wasn’t much mental health support.
The main message from the book, “It is okay to not be okay,”.
Learn more about The Invisible Riptide here.
